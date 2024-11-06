Strong Demand and Positive Pricing to Drive Baxter's Q3 Earnings

Baxter International Inc. BAX is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 8, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.03%. BAX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.74%.

Q3 Estimates

Currently, the consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.84 billion, indicating an improvement of 3.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. However, the consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 78 cents per share, implying a 14.7% year-over-year improvement.

Factors to Note

For the third quarter, Baxter expects sales to grow 3-4% on a reported basis and 4-5% at constant currency (cc). Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between 77 cents and 79 cents.

Sustained demand and the positive impact of pricing are likely to have aided sales for the Medical Products and Therapies segment. Infusion Therapies and Technologies sales are likely to have benefited from the IV Solutions portfolio in the international market, as well as the solid performance of the infusion system portfolio. Moreover, recent FDA approvals for Novum IQ volume infusion pump and Dose IQ Safety Software might have accelerated growth for the segment. Moreover, the launch of Helion Integrated Surgical System in Thailand in July should have brought in additional revenues.

Sales in the Pharmaceutical segment are expected to have been boosted by strong growth in the U.S. injectables portfolio on the back of new launches as well as continued strong demand for services within the drug compounding portfolio internationally. The launch of five injectable products in the United States in April to provide ready-to-use formulations might have brought in additional revenues.

In May, Clinolipid received the FDA approval for an expanded indication to be used in pediatric patients, including preterm and term neonates. Softness in the primary care market is likely to have hurt Front line Care sales during the third quarter.

Renal Care segment sales reflected a recovering trend during the previous few quarters. The growth in sales during the second quarter was driven by positive pricing and demand for Acute Therapies and Peritoneal Dialysis products. This was partially offset by a decline in sales of in-center hemodialysis products due to select product and market exits. The trend is likely to have continued in the third quarter.

Sales in the Acute Therapies segment are also expected to have benefited from growth in the United States and strength in the APAC region.

The company is planning to complete the divestment of Renal Care and Acute Therapies segments during late 2024 or early 2025. It is currently in discussion with Carlyle Group for the divestment of its kidney care spinoff, Vantive, in a deal valued at more than $4 billion, including debt. BAX may provide an update on its progress during the third quarter earnings call.

Meanwhile, ongoing transformation initiatives are likely to have enhanced operational efficiencies, which might have led to lower expenses during the quarter. However, inflationary pressure, as well as freight and supply-chain constraints, are likely to have increased cost of goods, thereby hurting the gross margin. However, these headwinds are anticipated to have been softer than those in the previously reported quarter.

