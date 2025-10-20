Strong Day for Market Indexes - AAPL at New All-Time High

Monday, October 20, 2025
Markets roared ahead to start a new trading week, with all major indexes finishing up more than +1% — doubling their increases from Friday. The Dow gained +515 points, +1.12%, while the S%P 500 was +71 points, +1.07%. Even stronger was the tech-heavy Nasdaq — complete with a new all-time closing high for Apple AAPL — which gained +310 points, +1.37%, and the small-cap Russell 2000, +47 points or +1.93%.
Apple saw strong adoption of its iPhone 17, based largely on Chinese subsidies benefiting the base-model iPhone, which marked the healthiest up-cycle for new iPhones since the Covid pandemic. The stock rose +3.94% today to $262 per share — its highest close ever, and the first such all-time closing high since late 2024. It also brought Apple to the second-richest company in terms of market cap: $3.85 trillion, behind only NVIDIA NVDA.
Boeing BA also put in a good performance today, with news that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) giving the go-ahead for the aircraft building giant to increase the number of 737-MAX planes it can build to 42 per month. Increases in output reportedly will follow next year, as are expected certifications for Boeing’s MAX-7 and MAX-10 models. Shares rose +1.8%, and Boeing reports Q3 earnings next week.
Zions Bancorp Beats in Q3 Following Charge-off Controversy
Reporting Q3 earnings after the closing bell today, Zions Bancorp ZION outpaced estimates on both top and bottom lines: earnings of $1.48 per share better the Zacks consensus by 8 cents (+11 cents from the year-ago quarter) on revenues of $861 million, improving on the $845.5 million analysts were looking for in the quarter.
Last week, ZION shares fell -13% after a report of $49 million in charge-offs due to bad loans in the quarter. Total charge-offs in Q3 reached $56 million, so last week’s report was considerably more than just the tip of the iceberg. Net Interest Income (NII) reached $672 million in the quarter. Shares are up +3% in late trading on the news, following +4.65% gains in the regular trading session.
What to Expect from the Stock Market Tomorrow
Earnings will take the wheel Tuesday, with before-the-open reports expected from GE Aerospace GE, Lockheed Martin LMT, General Motors GM, Coca-Cola KO and 3M (MMM), among others. The afternoon marquee report will be from Netflix NFLX — the first of the “Mag 7” stocks to report (if we’re still grouping those stocks as such) — and also Texas Instruments TXN. No economic reports are scheduled for release tomorrow.
Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>
#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)
The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.
One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report
General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.