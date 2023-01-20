US Markets

Strong Canada retail sales forecast adds fodder to rate hike argument

January 20, 2023 — 11:45 am EST

OTTAWA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales edged down 0.1% in November from the previous month before bouncing back in December, data published on Friday showed, adding to other recent data on jobs and prices that hint toward another interest rate next week.

In December, sales likely rose by 0.5%, according to Statscan's flash estimate.

Money markets see a roughly 70% chance of a quarter-point hike by the Bank of Canada next week. 0#BOCWATCH

