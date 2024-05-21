Strong Buy Rating for UL Solutions Inc. Class A on Robust Growth and Strategic Market Positioning

Analyst Jason Haas CFA of Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on UL Solutions Inc. Class A (ULS – Research Report), boosting the price target to $43.00.

Jason Haas CFA has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors including UL Solutions Inc. Class A’s solid performance and strategic positioning in the market. Haas highlights the company’s exceptional top-line growth and prudent guidance for fiscal year 2024, reflecting robust execution and benefitting from secular trends in energy transition. He emphasizes the company’s focus on expanding its capacity to leverage these opportunities, which is reflected in its strong start in the public markets and significant growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), complemented by margin expansion.

Furthermore, Jason Haas CFA notes the momentum UL Solutions is experiencing in the Industrial sector, driven by demand for industrial electrical products, renewable energy, and components. The firm’s investment in testing and certifying industrial batteries and electric vehicle solutions is particularly noteworthy, positioning it well for future growth as the energy transition unfolds. Additionally, he sees potential in UL Solutions’ software segment, despite its softer growth, with the new ULTRUS brand expected to enhance cross-selling opportunities and accelerate growth. These strategic initiatives, alongside the company’s focus on innovation and market expansion, form the basis for Haas’s optimistic Buy rating.

In another report released on May 10, Bank of America Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

UL Solutions Inc. Class A (ULS) Company Description:

UL Solutions transforms safety, security, and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers¿ product innovation and business growth.

