Strong Buy Alert: 3 Tech Stocks Practically Screaming ‘Buy Me Now’

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Tech stocks have played a pivotal role in the latest rally, and I believe now is still a great time to enter. Particularly, three tech giants have emerged as trailblazers in an era of technology rapidly reshaping industries. They are harnessing the remarkable power of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to enrich the rules of business engagement.

From content creation to data center infrastructure and customer relationship management, the article lists these three companies that are leading the charge in utilizing AI to transform their respective domains.

The first one, known for its creative suite, has embarked on a journey of innovation. It offers groundbreaking solutions that amplify content creation while catering to a diverse clientele. Meanwhile, the second one, a stalwart in the semiconductor space, is leveraging generative AI to revolutionize data center networking. It aligns its portfolio with the evolving demands of hyperscale computing.

On the other hand, the third, a pioneer in CRM solutions, is taking customer engagement to new heights through AI integration. It is redefining the possibilities of personalized experiences.

Tech Stocks: Adobe (ADBE)

Source: Tattoboo / Shutterstock

Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) groundbreaking solutions, such as Adobe Express and Firefly, its family of creative, generative AI models, co-pilot functionality, and AI-powered advancements in Acrobat, cater to an expanding customer base.

New monetization avenues emerge as the company expands its offerings, including enterprise and freemium versions of Firefly, subscription credit packs, APIs, and exclusive custom models. Firefly’s rapid development and integration as a co-pilot across interfaces improves the user experience and productivity, with over 0.5 billion generations since launch.

Interestingly, the introduction of generative recolor in Illustrator and Adobe Express with Firefly capabilities revolutionized content creation. Adobe is making it accessible and intuitive across user segments.

Specifically, acquiring Figma, subject to regulatory review, adds further momentum to Adobe’s growth trajectory. Adobe’s ecosystem of strategic partnerships, including Google (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), enhances awareness and fosters top-of-funnel acquisition opportunities.

Also, Adobe’s Sensei Gen AI innovations redefine marketing by generating high-quality audiences, personalized campaigns, and real-time insights. AI-powered natural language interfaces and real-time customer data integration enhance marketing workflows and deliver more effective campaigns.

Further, Adobe’s generative AI offerings open diverse monetization avenues, including standalone freemium and enterprise offerings, higher ARPUs through co-pilot functionality, subscription credit packs, developer access to APIs, and partnerships that drive top-of-funnel acquisitions.

Adobe Experience Cloud’s comprehensive solutions for content, data insights, and customer journeys position it as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to engage customers and drive experience-led growth. The platform’s adoption by 87% of Fortune 100 companies and transformative capabilities powered by AI reinforce Adobe’s industry leadership.

Finally, Adobe’s Document Cloud streamlines document-based workflows, offering ubiquitous products to enhance productivity. Achieving Document Cloud revenue of $659 million (Q2 2023) and net new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth of $116 million demonstrate sustained demand for solutions that optimize document processes. That’s why I believe ADBE is one of the top tech stocks right now.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Source: Sasima / Shutterstock.com

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) benefits from its customers’ increasing deployment of generative AI. Regarding financial performance, Broadcom’s revenue from generative AI has grown significantly over the past few years. Starting at 10% of semiconductor revenue in fiscal ’22, it now represents about 15%. Also, the company projects it could exceed 25% by fiscal year 24. This is just one of the reasons why I think it is one of the best tech stocks.

Notably, Broadcom’s diversified portfolio also plays a significant role. Its networking division, representing 39% of semiconductor revenue, has seen 20% year-on-year growth driven by strong demand for merchant Tomahawk switching and Jericho routing platforms.

Broadcom’s advanced networking solutions play a pivotal role as hyperscalers continue to build and scale their data center infrastructure. The company’s Ethernet switching portfolio, including products like Tomahawk 5 and Jericho3-AI, is tailored to meet the demands of hyper-scale AI clusters.

These products enable hyperscalers to interconnect many AI efficiently compute engines, facilitating real-time synchronization and exchange of data. The seamless integration of these products with hyperscale environments positions Broadcom as a critical technology partner.

Fundamentally, the company’s engagement with a North American wireless OEM and development of cutting-edge wireless connectivity and 5G components demonstrate its commitment to strategic partnerships and technological advancement.

Broadcom’s focus on core software and its ability to cross-sell other portfolio products to strategic accounts has led to consistent growth in the infrastructure software segment. The company’s annualized renewal rates, averaging 117%, and ARR (annual recurring revenue) indicate strong customer retention and growth potential.

Finally, Broadcom’s pending acquisition of VMware also positions the company to address complex technology challenges in the multi-cloud era, highlighting Broadcom’s forward-looking approach to industry trends.

Salesforce (CRM)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) AI initiatives, including Einstein GPT and Slack GPT, mark a revolutionary step towards transforming customer service, marketing, and sales. These generative AI capabilities are integrated into various clouds. As a result, they are creating opportunities for businesses to access actionable insights, improve productivity, and enhance customer engagement.

Further, Salesforce’s Data Cloud offers a real-time Intelligent Data Lake, combining and harmonizing customer data. This integration of AI and data drives hyper-personalized experiences and provides actionable insights. Data Cloud’s adoption by major companies like Major League Soccer and Giorgio Armani highlights its potential for driving growth.

Also, industry clouds continue to fuel Salesforce’s growth, with eight industry clouds growing ARR above 50%. Companies like Northwell Health, USDA Rural Development, and NASA embrace Salesforce’s solutions to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences.

Notably, Salesforce is positioned as a market leader in integration, evidenced by MuleSoft’s solid results and ranking as number 1 in integration by market share according to IDC’s software tracker. This integration expertise contributes to Salesforce’s appeal in an environment where customers seek to optimize their tech stacks.

Additionally, the company has invested $250 million in a new AI venture fund. It reflects its commitment to fostering the growth of trusted generative AI. Salesforce’s integration of a GPT trust layer addresses enterprise customers’ concerns about data privacy and compliance. By offering secure, real-time access to data without transferring sensitive information, Salesforce ensures data integrity and regulatory compliance. Notably, it is essential for large customers seeking advanced AI solutions. Thus, this makes it one of the best AI tech stocks.

Overall, Salesforce’s strategic alignment of AI and CRM positions the company at the forefront of business transformation. This synergy reaffirms Salesforce’s role as a trusted partner in the AI revolution.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Strong Buy Alert: 3 Tech Stocks Practically Screaming ‘Buy Me Now’ appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.