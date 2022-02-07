Strong Barbie & Hot Wheels Sales to Aid Mattel's (MAT) Q4 Earnings

Mattel, Inc. MAT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 9, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 33 cents, indicating a decline of 17.5% year over year. Over the past seven days, the estimates have remained stable. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.66 billion, suggesting growth of 2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

The company’s fourth-quarter performance might have benefited from robust e-commerce growth, highly efficient supply chain and strong demand for its products. Robust performance of Barbie brand and Hot Wheels is likely to have aided the company’s sales in the quarter to be reported.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for Power Brands Barbie and Hot Wheels are pegged at $481 million and $351 million, suggesting an improvement of 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively, from the prior-year quarter. However, the consensus mark for Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends Brand revenues stands at $356 million, suggesting a decline of 4.6% year over year.



Strong North America sales is likely to have favored the company’s fourth-quarter performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for North America revenues stands at $849 million, suggesting growth of 9% year over year.



However, increased expenses and coronavirus woes might have negatively impacted the company’s performance. Dismal store traffic on account of travel and other local restrictions may have weighed on the company’s to-be-reported quarter's performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

