Strong auction demand expected despite rising issuance

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Treasury yields were stable in trading on Wednesday morning and put the U.S. on track to keep selling debt at record low yields, analysts expect, indicating strong demand for the safe securities despite a flood of new issuance.

The high yield for an auction of 3-year notes US3YT=RR on Tuesday was 0.19%, the lowest ever, and analysts expect the same trend on Wednesday when the results of a $29 billion auction of 10-year notes US10YT=RR are announced in the early afternoon.[nL1N2EE1HL]

To date the lowest high yield for a 10-year auction was 0.7% on May 12. In trading on Wednesday morning the 10-year yield was up 1.5 basis points at 0.6627%.

"There's a bid for Treasuries as we can see there are buyers" said Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst Justin Lederer. The demand indicates investors are willing to look past rising U.S. deficits, perhaps because the securities still return more than the debt of other governments, he said.

"The market has easily absorbed the additional supply," he said.

U.S. stocks inched higher at the open on Wednesday as investors weighed early signs of an economic rebound against fears of another lockdown with surging coronavirus cases across the country.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida on Tuesday said there is "no limit" on how many Treasuries and other bonds the U.S. central bank can buy, and added the Fed could ease policy further with other steps.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 50 basis points, about 2 basis points higher than at its close on Tuesday and near its level since mid-June.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1626 % in morning trading.

July 8 Wednesday 9:38AM New York / 1338 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1475

0.15

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.16

0.1624

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-237/256

0.1626

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-206/256

0.1903

-0.001

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-194/256

0.2991

0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-4/256

0.4977

0.012

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-164/256

0.6627

0.015

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-72/256

1.1656

0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-96/256

1.399

0.010

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.75 -0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

