Strong Asia growth powers Hermes sales in Q1
MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes HRMS.PA soared 44% in the first quarter, powered by strong growth in Asia, where revenues nearly doubled from a year earlier as COVID-19 restrictions eased and shops reopened.
The French luxury group, which has weathered the coronavirus pandemic better than rivals, said revenues at constant exchange rates came in at 2.08 billion euros ($2.50 billion) in the three months to March, beating analyst expectations for a 24% increase.
Sales in Asia excluding Japan surged 94% over the period, with growth in China especially significant.
