STRL Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on Capacity Expansion

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto frame capacity, not demand, as the central constraint on growth. The company is accelerating hiring, fleet investment and acquisitions as mission-critical projects expand in size, duration and geography.

Adjusted earnings of $5.80 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.20 by 11.50%. Revenues of $1.17 billion topped the consensus estimate by 9.20%.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

STRL Raises the 2026 Outlook

Chief financial officer Nicholas Grindstaff raised 2026 guidance to revenues of $4 billion to $4.15 billion and adjusted earnings of $19.70 to $20.30 per share. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $891 million to $916 million.

CFO Nicholas Grindstaff said the ranges reflect a stronger core outlook and the Stone Ridge acquisition. Capital spending guidance rose by $30 million to $130 million to $140 million to expand and upgrade the fleet.

CEO Joseph Cutillo told an Oppenheimer analyst that fourth-quarter assumptions remain conservative because of weather. He said backlog is progressing on schedule and the caution does not reflect weaker demand.

Sterling's Backlog Extends Visibility

CEO Joseph Cutillo highlighted $4.3 billion of signed backlog, $5.6 billion of combined backlog and more than $1.4 billion of high-probability future-phase opportunities. Together, they provide visibility to more than $7 billion of work.

CEO Joseph Cutillo said the future-phase measure excludes some customer expansions that are not fully defined. Several active sites could keep Sterling working for five to 12 years as customers add acreage and buildings.

A Thompson, Davis analyst asked about softer third-quarter awards. CEO Joseph Cutillo attributed the expected lull to customer timing and pointed to stronger bid activity in the fourth quarter and early 2027.

STRL Shifts Into Mission-Critical Work

E-Infrastructure revenues rose 192% as data centers and semiconductor campuses drove activity. CEO Joseph Cutillo said mission-critical work represented more than 92% of the segment's signed backlog at quarter-end.

Sterling is moving labor and equipment away from lower-return transportation work. Transportation revenues fell 20%, but adjusted operating margin rose more than 500 basis points to 19.5% on a more selective project mix.

CEO Joseph Cutillo expects 2026 E-Infrastructure revenue growth above 100% and legacy site-development growth approaching 70% or higher. Transportation revenues are expected to decline 7% to 10%.

Sterling Defends the Margin Mix

Analysts repeatedly questioned E-Infrastructure's 24.1% adjusted operating margin. CEO Joseph Cutillo said margins improved within site development and electrical operations, but faster growth at lower-margin CEC diluted the segment rate.

CEO Joseph Cutillo told a Cantor analyst that site-development margins were in the upper 20% range, while CEC was near 12%. Larger data-center jobs and the exit from lower-margin legacy work are the main improvement drivers.

In response to a William Blair analyst, CEO Joseph Cutillo outlined 300 to 500 basis points of potential CEC margin improvement over 12 to 18 months. His longer-term goal is to move electrical EBITDA margins toward 20%.

STRL Targets Capacity Through M&A

Chief operating oficer Daniel Govin said Sterling is investing in recruiting, training, prefabrication and larger equipment. He identified project managers, operating teams and electricians as critical resources.

CEO Joseph Cutillo told a Stifel analyst that electricians remain the tightest constraint and site-development capacity is also becoming stretched. Tuck-in acquisitions can add local leadership and labor faster than internal expansion alone.

CFO Nicholas Grindstaff said the expanded $1.5 billion revolver provides acquisition flexibility. CEO Joseph Cutillo identified electrical capacity in Texas and the Southeast, plus site-development capacity around Texas, as priorities.

Sterling Balances Growth With Execution

CEO Joseph Cutillo emphasized disciplined project selection, favoring work that strengthens customer relationships, supports future phases and protects margins.

Management's near-term focus is adding people and equipment without weakening execution. Award timing and weather remain the key cautions, while multiyear customer plans drive the capacity strategy.

What STRL's Zacks Signals Indicate

STRL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), a favorable earnings-estimate-revision signal for the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Its Growth Score of A is supportive, while the Value Score of F, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of C show uneven style characteristics.

The strongest Zacks combinations pair a Rank #1 or #2 with an A or B Style Score. STRL meets that standard for growth, not for value, momentum or VGM. The Zacks Rank can change as estimates are revised after the reported results.







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