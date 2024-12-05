Strix Group Sees Major Shareholder Shift

Strix Group (GB:KETL) has released an update.

Strix Group PLC has seen a significant change in its shareholder structure as Víctor Urrutia Vallejo, through Asúa Inversiones, S.L., has increased his voting rights to 10.001%, up from 6.651%. This indicates a notable shift in control, capturing the attention of investors interested in market dynamics and shareholder influence.

