Strix Group (AIM:KETL) Price Target Decreased by 14.40% to 70.72

The average one-year price target for Strix Group (AIM:KETL) has been revised to 70.72 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 14.40% from the prior estimate of 82.62 GBX dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 GBX to a high of 78.75 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.72% from the latest reported closing price of 35.95 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strix Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KETL is 0.00%, an increase of 14.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 8,664K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 6,604K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,667K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KETL by 16.65% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 1,137K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares , representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KETL by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 344K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares , representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KETL by 30.40% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 235K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing a decrease of 36.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KETL by 38.07% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 177K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KETL by 12.88% over the last quarter.

