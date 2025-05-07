Bitcoin Magazine



Strive Asset Management Merges with Asset Entities to Launch A Public Bitcoin Treasury Company

Strive Asset Management, LLC, a $2 billion institutional investment firm and subsidiary of Strive Enterprises, Inc., has announced a definitive merger with Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST), a digital content and social media technology company. The transaction will result in a new entity, claiming to be the first public Bitcoin Treasury Company designed to maximize Bitcoin exposure per share using innovative, minimally dilutive strategies.

The merged company will operate under the Strive brand and remain listed on NASDAQ. Matt Cole, Strive CEO, will lead the new entity as Chairman and CEO and is set to deliver the first public remarks about the announcement today at 2:15 p.m. ET during the Strategy World conference, available via the livestream below:

Here’s what they’re doing:

Bitcoin-for-Stock Offer:

Strive plans to let some accredited investors trade their Bitcoin for company stock without paying taxes up front. This is through Section 351 of the U.S. tax code. The deal could go up to $1 billion, and is expected to be tax-free if requirements are met.

Buying Cash at a Discount:

Strive wants to merge with public companies that have more cash than their stock is worth. This lets Strive get cash cheap and use it to buy more Bitcoin, which could help grow value for shareholders.

Using Leverage and Hedging:

Strive will use its fixed income and derivatives experience to borrow money and hedge risks while buying more Bitcoin. They say no other Bitcoin treasury has used this kind of strategy.

Ready to Raise More Capital:

Because of how the merger is set up, the new company will be able to raise money fast using a $1 billion shelf registration. They’ll only use this when it helps shareholders.

Strive’s mission is clear: build a long-term Bitcoin treasury with a capital deployment strategy that aims to outperform Bitcoin itself. To accomplish this, Strive claims it is deploying a series of first-in-class financial tools not previously used in the Bitcoin treasury space.

The executive team of the combined company includes Ben Pham as CFO, Arshia Sarkhani (former CEO of Asset Entities) as CMO, and Logan Beirne as CLO. Additional board members will include Bitcoin advocates Ben Werkman, Jeff Walton, and Avik Roy.

Since its founding in 2022, Strive Asset Management has quickly emerged as a force in the asset management industry, challenging ESG mandates and championing unapologetic capitalism. This merger marks the beginning of a new strategic push: corporate adoption of Bitcoin treasuries.

