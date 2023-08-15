Strive Asset Management Launches 2 Fixed Income ETFs

Strive Asset Management, an upstart competitor to Blackrock and Vanguard, is launching its first fixed income ETFs. Strive is based in Ohio and was founded in 2022 by Vivek Ramaswamy who is now running for President in the Republican Primary. Ramaswamy resigned from the firm earlier this year to focus on his political ambitions, but Strive’s mission and his political campaign clearly have some overlap.

Ramaswamy and Strive are both defined by their opposition to ESG investing and believe that it’s a detriment to investors and the country. Therefore, he’s been critical of asset managers like Blackrock and Vanguard who use their passive stakes in companies to encourage management teams to consider ESG factors when making decisions.

In contrast, Strive and Ramaswamy believe that companies should focus on maximizing profits rather than other factors. Its first 2 fixed income ETFs are the Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (STXT) and the Strive Total Return Bond ETF (BUXX). STXT provides total exposure to fixed income with a cost basis of 49 basis points, while BUXX is designed to generate yield for investors by investing in short-duration bonds and charges 25 basis points.

Finsum: Strive Asset Management is launching its first 2 fixed income ETFs. The company differentiates itself by eschewing ESG and rewarding companies that don’t use these metrics.

