US Markets
GS

Stripe teams up with Goldman, Citi to offer banking services

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Fintech startup Stripe said on Thursday it has partnered with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc, among others, to launch banking services.

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Fintech startup Stripe said on Thursday it has partnered with Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and Citigroup Inc C.N, among others, to launch banking services.

The software, known as Stripe Treasury, embeds financial services using application programming interfaces (APIs) onto Stripe's platform, allowing its customers to send, receive and store funds, the company said.

The San Francisco-based firm said it is partnering with Goldman Sachs and Evolve Bank & Trust to expand its services in the United States, and partnering with Citibank and Barclays BARC.L for a more global reach.

Stripe added that Canadian e-commerce company Shopify SHOP.TO has extended its partnership for Shopify Balance, a business account tailored for the use of independent businesses and entrepreneurs.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS C SHOP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular