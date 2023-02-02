Stripe CFO Dhivya Suryadevara plans to leave firm to handle family matters

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Stripe Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara is planning to leave the digital payments firm to attend to family matters, she said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday, at a time when the company is exploring a public listing.

Suryadevara, who joined Stripe from General Motors GM.N in 2020, will stay with the company through April to help with the transition, she said in her post.

Stripe Co-founder and President John Collinson will lead the company's finance department while a search for Suryadevara's replacement has begun, Bloomberg News reported earlier in the day, citing people familiar with the matter.

Stripe declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Reuters reported last week that Stripe had hired Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs GS.N and JP Morgan JPM.N to explore a public listing and was also considering a private market raise to provide liquidity for employees.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Stripe had been approaching investors to raise about $2 billion in cash, at a valuation of $55 billion to $60 billion.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sneha.Bhowmik@thomsonreuters.com;))

