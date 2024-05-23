News & Insights

Strip Tinning Holdings Announces AGM Success

May 23, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (GB:STG) has released an update.

Strip Tinning Holdings plc, a prominent supplier of connectors for the automotive industry, has announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting. Shareholders’ approval marks a significant milestone for the company, and further details on the voting results will be posted on their website. The company is listed on AIM under the ticker STG.

