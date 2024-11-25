String of Ford (NYSE:F) Model News Prompts Upswing

Much of the news about legacy automaker Ford (F) today focused on various individual car models, which is interesting in and of itself, as there was actually quite a bit going on within these specific models. Ford investors were not unhappy about it all either, as shares gained over 2.5% in Monday afternoon’s trading.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

First, a report from Autoblog detailed that there were several new variants of the Ford Ranger pickup coming out, but most of them would not see the United States, at least for a while. For instance, the upcoming Ford Ranger Super Duty will be hitting Australia, while the plug-in hybrid Ranger will be a European release that also hits Australia and New Zealand. This is apparently deliberate, and is designed to capture interest in Ford worldwide.

However, the United States will be getting a price break, if nothing else, as the 2025 Ford Maverick will be getting a refresh for the new model year. It will get some updates to its chassis, a larger screen in the infotainment station, and some modest mechanical improvements. But the Ford Maverick Lobo will also see its price drop about $5,395 for the base model, not factoring in the destination charge of $1,595. That is good news for anyone who is looking for a less expensive option.

Talking Turkey About the Torino

Further, new renderings have emerged to show off the latest version of the Ford Gran Torino, or at least an approximation of it. The new rendering, which is unofficial at best, would see the new Torino with vented fenders, small side mirrors, and a large rear windscreen, according to Auto Evolution.

Finally, Ford’s eponymous Ford Field in Detroit is looking to celebrate Thanksgiving this year with a special menu. The Detroit Free Press noted that Lions fans, who often show up for the Thanksgiving Day game, will be able to get in on turkey legs with a surprising sauce: cranberry barbecue. But also on hand will be—get this—peach cobbler and pumpkin spiced milkshakes.

Regular concession fare will be on hand, of course, but the game—which has been played annually since 1934—will also offer up those special items for the day.

Is Ford Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on F stock based on four Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After an 18.48% rally in its share price over the past year, the average F price target of $11.29 per share implies 1.53% downside risk.

See more F analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.