Striking Kellogg workers vote down new contract

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co K.N said on Tuesday that a majority of its U.S. cereal plant workers have voted against a new five-year contract, extending a strike that started more than two months ago.

The failure to reach an agreement means Kellogg is left with no choice but to hire permanent replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers, the company said.

The company said it has made six offers but it appears the union had created unrealistic expectations for our employees.

The union did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The Corn Flakes maker had last week reached a tentative deal with the union that allows for all transitional employees with four or more years of service to move to legacy positions and includes new dental and vision benefits.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

