Striking Hollywood writers, studios to meet again Friday

LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Negotiators for Hollywood's major studios and striking film and television writers plan to meet again on Friday, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said in a statement.

The two sides on Thursday negotiated for more than 10 hours but failed to reach an agreement to end a months-long stalemate over pay and the use of artificial intelligence, CNN reported.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roughly 11,500 WGA members walked off the job in May, angered by how working conditions have changed in the streaming TV era.

To help spark a deal, negotiations on Wednesday and Thursday were attended by Walt Disney DIS.N CEO Bob Iger, Netflix NFLX.O co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Comcast's CMCSA.O NBCUniversal Studio Group Chairman Donna Langley and Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O CEO David Zaslav, according to a source close to the studios.

The SAG-AFTRA actors union went on strike in July, putting Hollywood in the midst of two simultaneous work stoppages for the first time in 63 years.

