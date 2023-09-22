News & Insights

Striking Hollywood writers, studios to meet again Friday

September 22, 2023 — 01:24 am EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine and Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Negotiators for Hollywood's major studios and striking film and television writers plan to meet again on Friday, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said in a statement.

The two sides on Thursday negotiated for more than 10 hours but failed to reach an agreement to end a months-long stalemate over pay and the use of artificial intelligence, CNN reported.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roughly 11,500 WGA members walked off the job in May, angered by how working conditions have changed in the streaming TV era.

To help spark a deal, negotiations on Wednesday and Thursday were attended by Walt Disney DIS.N CEO Bob Iger, Netflix NFLX.O co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Comcast's CMCSA.O NBCUniversal Studio Group Chairman Donna Langley and Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O CEO David Zaslav, according to a source close to the studios.

The SAG-AFTRA actors union went on strike in July, putting Hollywood in the midst of two simultaneous work stoppages for the first time in 63 years.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

