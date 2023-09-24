News & Insights

US Markets
Striking Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with studios

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

September 24, 2023 — 10:31 pm EDT

Written by Dawn Chmielewski and Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hollywood writers reached a tentative labor agreement with major studios on Sunday, the Writers Guild of America said, a deal expected to end one of two strikes that have halted most film and television production and cost the California economy billions.

The three-year contract must be approved by members of the WGA, which represents 11,500 film and television scribes, before it can take effect.

In a brief statement, the WGA said the agreement was "made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days."

The WGA settlement, while a milestone, will not return Hollywood to work. The SAG-AFTRA actors' union remains on strike.

Writers walked off the job on May 2 after negotiations reached an impasse over compensation, minimum staffing of writers' rooms, the use of artificial intelligence and residuals that reward writers for popular streaming shows, among other issues.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade group representing Walt Disney DIS.N, Netflix NFLX.O, Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O and other major studios, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
