Striking Hollywood actors, studios suspend negotiations

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

October 12, 2023 — 01:14 am EDT

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Talks between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and negotiators for the SAG-AFTRA actors' union have been suspended after the union presented its most recent proposal on Oct. 11, AMPTP, which represents Walt Disney DIS.N, Netflix NFLX.O and other media companies, said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

