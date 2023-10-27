Striking Hollywood actors set Saturday for next round of talks with studios

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Striking Hollywood actors passed a comprehensive counter-offer to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the SAG-AFTRA actors' union said on Friday, in a post on social media platform X.

Negotiators for the SAG-AFTRA actors' union and AMPTP which represents Walt Disney DIS.N NetflixNFLX.O and other media companies meet again on Saturday, the actors union said.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

