Striking Hollywood actors pass counter offer ahead of further talks with studios

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

October 27, 2023 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Striking Hollywood actors have passed a comprehensive counter-offer to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the SAG-AFTRA actors' union said in a post on social media platform X.

Negotiators for SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP, which represents Walt Disney DIS.N Netflix NFLX.O and other media companies, meet again on Friday, the actors union said.

The latest counter offer submitted by the actors union on Thursday comes after media companies and the union representing striking U.S. actors returned to the negotiations table on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, negotiations between Hollywood studios and SAG-AFTRA were suspended as the two sides clashed over streaming revenue, the use of artificial intelligence and other issues at the core of a three-month work stoppage.

Members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors and other media professionals, have been on strike since July.

