Striketober Is Back As Workers Fight To Close The Wage Gap

Workers across the country are joining picket lines to secure higher wages, affordable healthcare and better working conditions at a rate that might outpace last year’s explosion of strike activity.

In 2021, the wave of workers who walked off the job during October inspired the term “Striketober,” and since then strike activity has grown. Since the start of 2022, there have been more than 280 strikes—up from 158 during the same period last year, according to Cornell University’s Labor Action Tracker.

Strike activity is cutting through industries and geography. In the past weeks, 15,000 nurses throughout Minnesota, 6,000 educators in Seattle, 4,500 teachers in Columbus, Ohio, 1,000 food workers in San Francisco and over 1,000 mill workers in Lebanon, Oregon were among the workers who went on strike.

Strike Activity Heats As Workers Grapple With Covid Inequities

Workers have long been frustrated by a wide range of issues–from low wages to poor working conditions, but Covid brought these problems into sharp relief. Workers who interact with customers in person, from medical staff to restaurant workers, realized that while companies considered them essential, they also considered them expendable.

As the immediate horrors of Covid fade into the rearview, the way workers were treated has left a permanent scar. The combination of a lack of basic benefits (like healthcare), poor working conditions, unfair labor practices and the extreme wealth disparity between business owners and workers has triggered action—which is now showing up in worker walkouts, says Kate Bronfenbrenner, director of labor education research at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

“Workers risked their lives and the lives of their families during Covid, but when they asked for time off or basic benefits, companies said no,” Bronfenbrenner says. “In the midst of this, Amazon workers are watching Jeff Bezos go to the moon and Starbucks [was] making profits at levels they had never seen before.’

Wage Gap Between CEOs and Workers Fuels Frustration

The irony of the pandemic—with its widespread shutdowns and quarantines—is that companies saw profits soar.

Many organizations made money because frontline workers showed up to work, risking their health in the process. Some 50 million workers held jobs in the direct line of fire of Covid-19 and while some companies offered hazard pay, it was temporary.

The Brookings Institution analyzed how 22 well-known retail, delivery, fast food, hotels, and entertainment companies, such as Disney, Amazon and Hilton, compensated their employees during the pandemic and found that every company fell short.

According to the report, those companies brought in $1.5 trillion in profits for shareholders in the first 22 months of the pandemic—almost three times the gains from the previous 22 months—but workers got just 2% of those earnings.

Wage disparity is not new; the gap between rich and poor has been widening for years.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, CEOs were paid 351 times as much as typical workers in 2020. Between 1978 and 2020, CEO pay has grown by a staggering 1,322%; a world apart from the 18% wage growth workers saw during the same period.

Maeg Yosef, a crew member and organizer at Trader Joe’s Hadley, Massachusetts location, one of the three Trader Joe’s locations that successfully unionized, says that living and working through the pandemic revealed two important things: that workers were not the company’s number one priority and that places like Trader Joe’s can’t run without the workers.

“In America, we’re conditioned to be grateful for anything our employer gives us, and if we complain, people say ‘just get another job,’ but it’s that attitude that lets the billionaire class get away with not providing benefits or a living wage,” Yosef says.

Being able to have agency at work and not feel disposable is part of why she joined Trader Joe’s United, the official union representing three Trader Joe’s stores so far. Yosef says the things Trader Joe’s workers want are pretty basic, including the ability to have just one full-time job to support their families.

Forbes Advisor contacted Trader Joe's for comment but has not received a response.

Marc Perrone, international president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, says that many companies don’t look at workers as human assets but hard assets, which is reflected in wages and benefits.

“During the pandemic, we’ve seen workers come to the conclusion that their work is essential to the supply chain. As they realize their importance, they’ve been more emboldened to take action,” Perrone says.

Going Forward, Workers Want To Feel Valued

Along with higher wages, workers are also fighting for more affordable healthcare, equity in the workplace and the ability to collectively bargain safely.

Recently, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that will make it easier for farmworkers to vote in union elections. AB 2183 will allow farmworkers to vote via mail-in ballots. This option will help them avoid pressure from union busters and eliminate the fear of deportation.

Others are still fighting.

In Philadelphia, 180 museum workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art have been on strike since September 26. Management dragged its feet on contract negotiations for two years—a common union-busting stall tactic, says Adam Rizzo, coordinator of college and pre-professional programs and president of the museum’s union, Local 397. After two years of waiting, union members representing every department at the museum (from curators to cashiers) walked out.

Contract negotiations ceased last Friday when management declined to negotiate with union members on any economic requests, including scheduled pay increases throughout their three-year contract and a more affordable healthcare plan.

However, a spokesperson at the Philadelphia Museum of Art said that management did offer union workers “significant wage increases totaling 11% by July 1, 2024, with a majority of the increases (8.5%) coming over the next 10 months,” a claim Catherine Scott, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) disputes.

In a letter sent to the Philadelphia City Council on Wednesday, Scott wrote that “Museum management is framing their offer in a way that’s misleading” and that “In fact, their offer comes to 6% between now and June 30, 2023.”

Starbucks workers in Boston just came off a round-the-clock, 64-day strike in September, where workers protested unfair labor practices, among other issues. And, although union members are at the negotiating table with Starbucks execs now, they have no problem walking out again if their grievances are not addressed, says Kylah Clay, a barista at the Allston, Massachusetts Starbucks and union member on the collective action committee.

Clay, who helped unionize her store, said that unfair pay is a major issue the union is working on.

“Seniority pay is a huge one,” Clay says. “There are 15-, 16-year senior baristas that are making $1 more than a starting barista. It’s demoralizing.”

Above all, workers want to feel like they have a voice in their workplace, and if they don’t, they have places to go as the labor shortage persists, Perrone says.

“For a long time, workers didn’t feel valued because they saw that companies are willing to spend $2 billion on buybacks but not put money into workers,” he says. “That mindset changed as labor shortages rose and people were desperate to find workers. It changed their mental philosophy and self-esteem.”

What’s Next For Workers As Striketober Returns

According to a 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics report, union workers earn nearly $200 more per week than nonunion workers in median wages.

“Unions are an equalizer in a capitalist economy,” Bronfenbrenner says. “Unions make workplaces fair, and they make employers accountable.”

For workers interested in either forming or joining a union, knowing your rights is the first order of business. The National Labor Relations Act gives employees the right to form or join a union as well as deciding not to join.

You can begin creating a union by filing an election petition with your local NLRB office, showing that at least 30% of your co-workers support the election petition.

The Department of Labor has also collected information on their site, “Worker Organizing Resource and Knowledge Center,” for workers who are interested in unions.

Yosef says she thinks what made her store’s unionization efforts so successful was a worker-led campaign that sprung from sincere mutual respect and compassion.

“It was a quiet campaign. There was no loud leadership. We just all cared for and respected each other.”

