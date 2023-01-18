XOM

Strikes to halt oil products from TotalEnergies' Dunkirk refinery - CGT

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 18, 2023 — 11:50 am EST

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - No refined oil products will be shipped from the TotalEnergies' refinery in Dunkirk, northern France, during the national strike on Thursday, a representative from the CGT trade union told Reuters, though oil companies said they had mitigated any impact on customers.

Workers across sectors have announced strikes and protests for Thursday, expressing their anger over a planned pension reform which would raise the legal retirement age.

Operations at refineries could only be disrupted if the strike lasts several days, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on BFM TV.

"People should not panic" ahead of the strikes as petrol stations are prepared, he added.

ExxonMobil's XOM French branch Esso, which operates a refinery at Fos-sur-Mer in the south and Gravenchon-Port Jerome in the north, said that sites are running normal operations and there is no impact on its product supply at this stage.

"We have plans in place to maximize our fuels supply to mitigate any potential impacts on our customers," a spokesperson from Esso said.

