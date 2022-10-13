Strikes to continue at four TotalEnergies refineries, storage facility - CGT

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The strikes affecting four refineries of French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA will continue Thursday, a CGT union representative told Reuters, adding they would also affect one storage site while another charging point for petrol shipments was now open again.

A representative of the union's branch at Esso France XOM.N had said on Wednesday the walkouts there would also continue.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.