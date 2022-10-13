Strikes to continue at four TotalEnergies refineries, storage facility - CGT

US Markets
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The strikes affecting four refineries of French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA will continue Thursday, a CGT union representative told Reuters, adding they would also affect one storage site while another charging point for petrol shipments was now open again.

A representative of the union's branch at Esso France XOM.N had said on Wednesday the walkouts there would also continue.

