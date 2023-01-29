Strikes over pensions to disrupt public transport in France on Tuesday

Adds SNCF, airport detail

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Labour union strikes in France over the government's planned pensions overhaul will cause heavy disruption to public transport on Tuesday, the transport minister and several public transport authorities said on Sunday.

Unions have called for a nationwide day of strikes and demonstrations and hope to repeat the large turnout seen on the first major protest on Jan. 19, when more than a million people marched against the reform. Strikes that day also halted trains, blocked refineries and curbed power generation.

"It will be a difficult, very difficult day for public transport... We expect major disruptions," Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on LCI TV.

National railway operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be seriously disrupted on its entire network on Tuesday due to the strike, and recommended that people cancel or delay their travel or work from home.

RATP, the public transport operator for the Ile-de-France region around Paris, also said metro lines and suburban trains will be heavily disrupted on Tuesday.

"The heart of the reform will not change," he said.

The government wants to gradually increase the retirement age by three months per year from September, until 2030, and also plans to increase the length of time workers make social security contributions.

Unions - including the moderate CFDT union - are united against the reform and have vowed to continue strikes and demonstrations until the government drops its plans.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Alison Williams and Frances Kerry)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

