Strikes disrupting French fuel deliveries suspended

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

January 27, 2023 — 02:34 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Strikes at TotalEnergies TTEF.PA sites were suspended on Friday morning, the hardline CGT union said, but they will be proposed again at each site for the Jan. 31 national strike.

The social movement had disrupted fuel deliveries at several TotalEnergies sites on Thursday.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

