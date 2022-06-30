Strikes disrupt flights out of Paris CDG airport -operator

Commodities
PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - About 10% of all flights from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport were cancelled due to strikes by ground personnel on Thursday and similar disruption is expected on Friday, a spokesman for airport operator ADP said.

He added that due to expected demonstrations, road traffic leading to CDG could be disrupted on Friday and recommended that travelers take a train from Paris to the airport.

He said Orly airport south of Paris was not affected by the walkout, which was called in a dispute over pay and benefits.

A spokesman for the DGAC French aviation authority said that DGAC had asked airlines to cancel one in six flights leaving CDG airport on Friday in order to cope with the strike.

On Thursday, only ADP workers were on strike, but on Friday staff at airlines, subcontractors and other airport-related companies are expected to join.

Strike action and demonstrations around CDG airport are expected from early morning until around midday on Friday.

Several European airlines and airports have experienced strikes in recent weeks and more travel disruptions are expected next month as airline workers use strong travel demand and staff shortages caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic to push for higher wages and better working conditions.

