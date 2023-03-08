Strikes continue at France's refineries, deliveries suspended at TotalEnergies

Adds detail, context

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Deliveries from TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA refineries are suspended due to new strike action triggered by the government's planned pension reform, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Strikes continue at Esso's (ExxonMobil XOM.N) refineries in Fos in northern France, and in Port Jerome in southern France, blocking fuel deliveries, a union representative told Reuters.

Some 90% of the Fos workers are currently on strike and 20% of those at Port Jerome, he said.

Total said 54% of its 269 refinery workers on shift this Wednesday were on strike.

Around 1.28 million people took to the streets on Tuesday in demonstrations across the country, the interior ministry said, making turnout for the protest day - the sixth against the reform this year - the highest so far.

Unions are trying to pile pressure on the government with, for the first time since the protest movement started at the end of January, a decision to opt for rolling strikes going forward, at least in some sectors, including at TotalEnergies oil refineries.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Benjamin Mallet; edited by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Jason Neely)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.