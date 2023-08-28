News & Insights

Strikes averted as union members accept Deutsche Bahn wage deal

August 28, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by Klaus Lauer for Reuters ->

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Union members have voted to accept a wage deal with Deutsche Bahn [RIC:RIC:DBN.UL], the EVG union said on Monday, eliminating the risk of further strikes on German railways.

Already up against sliding punctuality and ageing infrastructure, the state-owned rail operator faced calls from its workers for a 12% pay increase as Europe's largest economy faces stubbornly high inflation.

The EVG union said 52.3% of its 180,000 workers backed the deal, hammered out by negotiators in emergency talks convened to end the months-long row.

The compromise will see wages increase by 410 euros ($453.54) a month. The union had demanded a wage increase of at least 650 euros.

In addition, the deal foresees a tax-free inflation premium of 2,850 euros in October.

Both the rail company and the union had already recommended acceptance of the agreement.

EVG-organised strikes caused widespread disruption on German railways this year, including nationwide action in April that paralysed much of the network.

($1 = 0.9040 euros)

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Rachel More)

