Strikes at French oil refineries and storage sites to continue - TotalEnergies' union official

The strikes that have hit French oil refineries and storage sites will continue on Monday, said a CGT trade union representative at TotalEnergies.

"It will be continued across the board," the CGT official told Reuters.

TotalEnergies on Sunday offered to bring forward wage talks, in response to union demands, as it sought to end a strike that has disrupted supplies to almost a third of French petrol stations and led the government to tap strategic reserves.

