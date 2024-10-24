Strike Resources Updates Corporate Governance Statement

Strike Resources Limited (AU:SRK) has released an update.

Strike Resources Limited has released its updated Corporate Governance Statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2024. The statement, approved by the board, outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, providing transparency on its management and oversight practices. This move underscores Strike Resources’ commitment to maintaining robust governance standards in line with investor expectations.

