Strike Resources Limited Announces Upcoming AGM Details

Strike Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy, with various options available for accessing AGM materials online or through mail. The company emphasizes the importance of updating communication preferences to ensure timely receipt of AGM details.

