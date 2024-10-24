Strike Resources Announces 2024 AGM for Shareholders

Strike Resources Limited (AU:SRK) has released an update.

Strike Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting will cover the company’s financial and remuneration reports for the year ending June 30, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to review these reports and participate in the advisory resolution on the remuneration report.

