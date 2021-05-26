Strike over vaccines halts ship traffic at Argentine grains hub Rosario

By Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, May 26 (Reuters) - Ships were unable to move at the Argentine grains hub of Rosario on Wednesday due to a strike by tugboat captains and other maritime port workers demanding access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

A second wave of infections has hit the country, spurring the government to strengthen lockdown measures, but the rollout of vaccines has been slow.

"We can load and unload ships. But we cannot berth and unberth them. That is the restriction," Guillermo Wade, manager of Argentina's Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities (CAPyM), told Reuters on Wednesday.

Eleven unions, representing workers key to the docking and undocking of cargo ships, issued a statement on Tuesday announcing their second 48-hour work stoppage.

The workers demand to be designated as "essential" in order to get priority vaccinations. The first stoppage, last week, paralyzed traffic at Rosario, a constellation of ports where about 80% of Argentina's agricultural exports are loaded.

The unions said the new strike was justified "given the exponential increase in cases, the regrettable loss of several colleagues and the failure of all negotiations we have held with national authorities."

The only labor groups given priority for vaccines in Argentina have been health workers, police and educators.

So far, 75,056 people have died from the virus in Argentina, according to official data. The total population is about 45 million and there are not enough vaccine doses. Lockdown measures, including a nightly curfew, have meanwhile been strengthened nationwide.

The country is the world's No. 3 corn supplier and top exporter of soymeal livestock feed for hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

The strikes are occurring during high export season. Argentine farmers are currently harvesting soybeans and corn, the country's two main cash crops.

"We are very concerned. We hope the unions can come to an agreement with the government quickly," said Luis Zubizarreta, head of Argentina's CPPC private ports chamber.

The government has not responded to requests for comment. Argentina's CIARA-CEC chamber of export and soy crushing companies says it supports the vaccination of port workers.

In neighboring soy exporter Brazil, the government is set to send the first doses of COVID-19 shots to immunize Santos port workers, with vaccinations slated to begin this week at Latin America's largest port.

The move was a response to pressure from workers who vowed to strike if the immunization did not occur by May 31 at Santos.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.