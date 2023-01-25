Strike over pay at Berlin airport grounds all flights -operator

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Staff at Germany's BER airport in capital Berlin went on strike to press their pay demands on Wednesday and the airport operator said all regular passenger flights were cancelled as a result.

Around 300 take-offs and landings with just under 35,000 passengers were originally planned for Wednesday.

The Ver.di union called on airport staff in ground services, aviation security and at the airport company to strike in the wage dispute. It called the one-day work stoppage over what it said was insufficient progress in wage talks.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Tom Hogue)

