EDF

Strike extended to March 27 at three French LNG terminals - union

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

March 20, 2023 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - The disruptions at Engie ENGIE.PA subsidiary Elengy's three French liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals have been extended to March 27, a union representative told Reuters.

The industrial action is part of the nationwide movement against pension system changes forced through parliament without a vote last week.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.