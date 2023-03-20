Strike extended to March 27 at three French LNG terminals - union

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - The disruptions at Engie ENGIE.PA subsidiary Elengy's three French liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals have been extended to March 27, a union representative told Reuters.

The industrial action is part of the nationwide movement against pension system changes forced through parliament without a vote last week.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

