Strike Energy’s Walyering Gas Field Achieves Rapid Payback

Strike Energy Limited has announced a significant financial achievement with their Walyering gas field reaching payback of its development costs in just 8 months, generating around $47m against a capital spend of approximately $30m. The company also reported successful drilling of the Walyering-7 appraisal well, achieving total depth ahead of schedule and showing positive preliminary results. This milestone underscores the high-margin, low-cost efficiency of Strike’s operations within the Perth Basin’s conventional gas sector.

