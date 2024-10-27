News & Insights

Strike Energy Secures Key Approval for Gas Project

October 27, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Strike Energy Limited (AU:STX) has released an update.

Strike Energy Limited has secured a crucial environmental approval from the federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water for the development of its West Erregulla gas field. This marks the final key step needed to advance the project in collaboration with Warrego Energy and the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group. Investors and stakeholders in the energy sector will be keen to watch how this development impacts Strike Energy’s market performance.

