Strike Energy Issues Unquoted Employee Incentive Securities

November 29, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

Strike Energy Limited (AU:STX) has released an update.

Strike Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 4,716,060 performance rights under its employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions and are not listed on the ASX until such restrictions are lifted. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain key employees.

