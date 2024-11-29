Strike Energy Director Increases Stake with New Incentives

Strike Energy Limited (AU:STX) has released an update.

Strike Energy Limited has reported a change in the indirect interest of its director, Stuart Nicholls, following shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting. Nicholls acquired 4,716,060 unlisted performance rights, increasing his total to 11,245,146, reflecting both short-term and long-term incentive plans. This development may catch the eye of investors observing management’s stake in the company’s future performance.

