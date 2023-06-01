Strike Energy (ASX:STX) Price Target Increased by 24.02% to 0.57

The average one-year price target for Strike Energy (ASX:STX) has been revised to 0.57 / share. This is an increase of 24.02% from the prior estimate of 0.46 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.55 to a high of 0.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.18% from the latest reported closing price of 0.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strike Energy. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STX is 0.01%, a decrease of 3.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 196.78% to 30,230K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,881K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,566K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,154K shares, representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 27.18% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 1,924K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 11.96% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,861K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 985K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.