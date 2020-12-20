US Markets

Strike ends at Canada's Westshore coal terminal after union announces agreement

Contributor
Sabahatjahan Contractor Reuters
Published

Strike actions have effectively ended at a Canadian coal export terminal after the local union said it reached a tentative agreement with Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Strike actions have effectively ended at a Canadian coal export terminal after the local union said it reached a tentative agreement with Westshore Terminals Investment Corp WTE.TO.

Union ILWU Local 502, which represents workers at the terminal in Roberts Bank, British Columbia, did not provide any details on the agreement in a statement dated Saturday.

The union sent a 72-hour strike notice to Westshore on Wednesday.

The company and union have been negotiating for several months over a new collective agreement after a previous agreement and two others expired Jan. 31.

The terminal is a key export center for miner Teck Resources TECKb.TO.

Neither Westshore nor Teck were immediately available for comment.

Miner Teck preparing for possible strike at Canada's Westshore coal terminal

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular