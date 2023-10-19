Strike Enables Bitcoin Spending on Everyday Items with Bitrefill Integration

Lightning payments app Strike has introduced a new feature that enables its users to utilize their bitcoin for everyday necessities. This comes after the platform partnered with Bitrefill to bring more practical functions to its service offerings.

The notable advancement through this integration is the ability for users to purchase gift cards using their bitcoin holdings. This means Strike app users can shop at many of their preferred stores, acquire subscriptions for streaming platforms, and conduct various online transactions. Essentially, the feature lets users spend their bitcoin for tangible goods and services that can be enjoyed in the real world.

Another significant addition through this integration is the capability to recharge mobile phones. Users in need of topping up their mobile credits or assisting someone else can now use their bitcoin for such purposes. The functionality encompasses payments for calls, sending text messages, or browsing the internet, provided it's supported by the user's mobile service provider.

Additionally, the integration sheds light on the advantages of the Lightning Network, a technology also embraced by Bitrefill. The Lightning Network stands out for its capacity to facilitate bitcoin transactions with minimal fees coupled with extremely swift confirmation times. Lightning is a pivotal evolution in the world of digital transactions, given its efficiency and speed while being ultimately settled on bitcoin.

For users eager to explore the new feature, the process is straightforward. Upon accessing the Strike app, one simply selects the “Shop with Lightning” option. They can then either choose products or input a phone number, depending on their need. Once the amount is inputted, payment can be made either with traditional cash or bitcoin. A final confirmation completes the transaction.

The collaboration between Strike and Bitrefill has broken new grounds by amplifying the usability of bitcoin in daily life. This move is not just a testament to the growing versatility of bitcoin but also signifies a step forward in making BTC a practical choice for the masses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.