Strike Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend Increase

Strike Co., Ltd. has announced a dividend hike, increasing the year-end dividend per share from ¥85 to ¥91, reflecting strong business performance and a commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. This decision aligns with the company’s strategy to increase the dividend payout ratio and maintain a high return on equity (ROE).

