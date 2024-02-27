Strike CEO Jack Mallers Announces Expansion of Services into Africa

Today, Jack Mallers, the CEO of Strike, has announced the expansion of Strike's suite of Bitcoin services into several African markets.

Strike Africa will now be available in Gabon, Ivory Coast, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia, with plans for further expansion in the future. With this expansion, Strike aims to address the unique financial challenges faced by many African countries, including high inflation rates, devaluing currencies, and expensive remittance services.

"Strike Africa is just the beginning," said Mallers. "Our commitment to Bitcoin has never been stronger and we will continue to launch new regions all throughout 2024."

Through Strike Africa, users will have access to a comprehensive range of Bitcoin and Lightning services, including local fiat on and off-ramps, the ability to buy and sell Bitcoin and USDT, cross-border payments, and more. With these offerings, Strike aims to empower individuals and businesses with fast, secure, and cost-effective financial solutions.

Jack Mallers emphasized the importance of Bitcoin as a digital reserve asset and hedge against inflation in African countries experiencing economic turmoil. He highlighted the significant impact that Strike's services can have in providing individuals with the tools to protect their property rights and preserve wealth.

Furthermore, Strike Africa will enable businesses to open accounts and access a range of services tailored to their needs. The availability of Strike's API hopes to empower developers to build innovative Bitcoin and payment tools for customers in Africa and beyond.

Additionally, Strike Private will provide eligible clients with personalized services, including custom pricing, Bitcoin education, market analysis, and more. This tailored approach is for supporting clients on their Bitcoin journey and provide them with expert guidance and assistance.

