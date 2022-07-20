Oil

Strike at UK's Heathrow airport suspended after fresh offer - Unite

Amna Karimi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

A strike by refuellers at Britain's busiest airport Heathrow, which was set to begin on Thursday, has been suspended after the employees received a revised offer, labour union Unite said.

