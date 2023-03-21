Strike at TotalEnergies' French refineries enters 14th day

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - About 36% of operational staff at TotalEnergies' refineries and depots were on strike on Tuesday morning, a company spokesperson said, as the industrial action against the government's pension changes stretched into its 14th day.

Production disruptions remain unchanged since Monday, the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)

