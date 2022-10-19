Strike at TotalEnergies Donges refinery, western France, lifted - union

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Workers have decided to end the industrial action at TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA Donges refinery, a CGT trade union representative told journalists on Wednesday.

Several French media also reported a strike at another site of the company's Gonfreville refinery in northern France was continued.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

